11th Hour

FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg

06:39

The FBI shot and killed a man in Utah who allegedly made online threats to kill President Biden, NY Prosecutor Alvin Bragg and others. Former FBI Special Agent and Research Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, Clint Watts, explains what happened.Aug. 10, 2023

