IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Community Heartbroken

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Family member of hostage who fought Hamas terrorists speaks out

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    Pres. Biden’s trip to Israel amid protests over hospital blast

    05:34

  • Fighting online misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war

    07:29

  • Biden travels to Israel as an explosion at hospital in Gaza kills hundreds

    03:20

  • "All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister

    07:37

  • Biden travels to Israel amid Hamas war

    03:47

  • Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas

    04:41

  • Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive

    04:28

  • Business leaders slam some colleges for not speaking out against antisemitism

    06:52

  • Full scale of Hamas terror attacks emerges

    07:32

  • Israel continues air attacks on Gaza ahead of a potential ground assault

    05:23

  • The U.S. House of Representatives remains “speaker-less”

    03:16

  • Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:25

  • Hostage crisis intensifies war in Israel

    03:48

  • Israeli soldier shares harrowing story of mother’s death

    16:08

  • 'This is a pogrom against the Jews': Two Jewish leaders respond to Israel attack

    10:02

  • Sister of kidnapped 19-year-old Israeli speaks out

    06:23

  • War in Israel: Hamas still holding hostages in Gaza, as civilian death toll climbs

    04:24

  • Part 2: A special panel discussion on transgender youth in athletics

    07:28

11th Hour

Family member of hostage who fought Hamas terrorists speaks out

08:52

On his trip to Israel, President Biden insisted there was no higher priority than to bring hostages home. Udi Goren, whose cousin was taken by Hamas after attempting fight them off, shares his story.Oct. 19, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Community Heartbroken

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Family member of hostage who fought Hamas terrorists speaks out

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    Pres. Biden’s trip to Israel amid protests over hospital blast

    05:34

  • Fighting online misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war

    07:29

  • Biden travels to Israel as an explosion at hospital in Gaza kills hundreds

    03:20

  • "All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister

    07:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All