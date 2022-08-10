IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Remembering an icon

    01:58

  • Trump world furious over Mar-a-Lago search

    06:36

  • FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    01:14

  • Conservative view of “democracy” on display at CPAC

    06:38

  • The Last Thing: Coral comeback

    00:52

  • Biden on verge of another victory

    03:49

  • Sinema signs off on Inflation Reduction Act

    12:02

  • The Last Thing: Remember your oath

    02:01

  • U.S. gas prices drop for 51st day straight

    01:29

  • Jurors award Sandy Hook parents $4M

    04:06

  • The Last Thing: Remembering a broadcast legend

    02:23

  • Future of the Inflation Reduction Act

    09:17

  • Federal grand jury subpoenas Pat Cipollone

    03:14

  • One-on-One with Sen. Joe Manchin

    10:03

  • The Last Thing: Mayah Strong

    01:48

  • Carried interest loophole on chopping block

    06:03

  • U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader

    09:41

  • The Last Thing: In Pete we trust

    03:55

  • Dissecting the GOP midterm strategy

    07:03

  • Mystery of missing 1/6 texts widens

    02:18

11th Hour

Fallout from FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search

01:50

We’ve learned the FBI search at former Pres. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is related to classified material. Trump’s lawyer confirms agents took about a dozen boxes from a basement storage area. This comes months after 15 boxes of documents were already returned to the National Archives from Trump’s Florida estate. Meantime, the FBI seizes the cell phone of Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry.Aug. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Remembering an icon

    01:58

  • Trump world furious over Mar-a-Lago search

    06:36

  • FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    01:14

  • Conservative view of “democracy” on display at CPAC

    06:38

  • The Last Thing: Coral comeback

    00:52

  • Biden on verge of another victory

    03:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All