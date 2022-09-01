IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump files response to Justice Dept.

    02:29

  • DOJ responds to Trump’s special master request

    07:33

  • One-on-One With Wes Moore

    11:42

  • Economic impact of limiting abortion access

    05:23

  • Democrats test more aggressive strategy

    07:00

  • DOJ completes review of Mar-a-Lago docs

    02:45

  • The Last Thing: Return to the moon

    02:20

  • Beschloss: We have never seen anything close to this from any President

    05:32

  • Redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

    03:58

  • Roe reversal drives women to polls

    10:15

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

    05:36

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    03:53

  • The Last Thing: Fifth rock from the sun

    02:29

  • How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election

    02:12

  • Natl. Archives releases letter sent to Trump lawyers

    01:49

  • The Last Thing: In Fauci We Trust

    03:55

  • Migrant surge strains NYC, D.C. resources

    05:16

  • Trump files lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago search

    04:07

  • The “female factor” at the ballot box

    07:20

11th Hour

Exclusive interview with John Fetterman

13:33

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sits down for his first national interview since his stroke in May to talk about his road to recovery, the Pennsylvania Senate race and his clashes with opponent Dr. Oz.Sept. 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump files response to Justice Dept.

    02:29

  • DOJ responds to Trump’s special master request

    07:33

  • One-on-One With Wes Moore

    11:42

  • Economic impact of limiting abortion access

    05:23

  • Democrats test more aggressive strategy

    07:00

  • DOJ completes review of Mar-a-Lago docs

    02:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All