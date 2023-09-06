IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest Jan. 6 sentence yet

Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison after getting convicted of seditious conspiracy. Meantime, all 19 defendants in the Georgia election case have now pleaded not guilty and waived their arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday.Sept. 6, 2023

