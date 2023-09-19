Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court

The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?02:02
Growing concerns about hospice fraud07:13
- Now Playing
Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court01:47
- UP NEXT
One-on-one with Spencer Glendon07:42
Friday Nightcap: Summer of strikes10:13
Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs08:33
One-on-one with Arthur Brooks11:47
Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges02:37
Tech titans talk A.I. on Capitol Hill05:19
Child poverty skyrockets a year after record low05:57
The Last Thing: All charged up00:58
One-on-one with Marc Benioff08:35
Judge expected to set Georgia election trial date soon02:50
The Last Thing: Rebuilding Ground Zero04:29
Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin06:15
Remembering Sept. 11th, 22 years later03:27
Trump picks up endorsement at South Dakota rally08:00
Special grand jury report on Georgia election case unsealed02:21
The Last Thing: Press forward03:09
Family Youtuber charged with felony child abuse06:10
The Last Thing: Dude, where’s my F-35?02:02
Growing concerns about hospice fraud07:13
- Now Playing
Ex-DOJ official seeks to move Georgia case to federal court01:47
- UP NEXT
One-on-one with Spencer Glendon07:42
Friday Nightcap: Summer of strikes10:13
Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs08:33
Play All