Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case

After videos of key witnesses were leaked, Fulton County DA Fani Willis filed an emergency protective order in her state’s election interference case against Trump. It comes as Willis says she expects the trial to conclude by early 2025.Nov. 15, 2023

