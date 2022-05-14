IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Elon Musk says the Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold”

07:04

The world’s richest man says concern over bot accounts lead him to pause his purchase of the social media company. We discuss with tech correspondent Jake Ward.May 14, 2022

