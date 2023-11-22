IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

  • The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki

    02:53

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d 'absolutely' consider presidential run

    06:18

  • Pres. Biden & China's President Xi meet in effort to smooth tensions

    02:18

  • The Last Thing: Congress needs a timeout

    02:24

  • New hope for treating veterans with PTSD

    06:17

  • Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case

    02:49

  • The Last Thing: World Kindness Day

    01:59

11th Hour

Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

03:04

Elon Musk’s “X” filed a defamation lawsuit against Media Matters over an investigative report that claims Nazi content posted on the platform appeared alongside ads from major companies. This comes as Musk embraced a post promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Several advertisers fled the social media site. Teddy Schleifer joins to discuss. Nov. 22, 2023

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All