11th Hour

Elon Musk buys Twitter

07:43

Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest people, clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion and take the company private. Kara Swisher and Jake Ward weigh in on what he plans to do with one of the internet’s most influential platform.April 26, 2022

