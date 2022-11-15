IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

  Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended

  Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

  One-on-One with Wes Moore

    Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

    Ron Klain on Democrats' historic midterm wins

  Lawrence: Meet the man who 'saw through the red wave delusion'

  Lawrence: Sen. Gary Peters is a 'hero' to Senate Democrats

  Sen. Murphy: It makes a difference to have a 51 vs. 50 seat Democratic majority

  Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor's race, NBC News projects

  Rep. Gallego: 'If you decide not to concede, you're just a loser'

  'Loser' Trump blasted for MAGA Losses in 2022: Dems win Senate

  How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

  The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

  Charlie Sykes: Trump has a 'big loser label slapped on his forehead'

  Jon Ralston: The Democratic machine in Nevada is unparalleled

  David Wasserman: 'It's now going to take a miracle' to get Democrats 'back in contention'

  David Wasserman: 'It's now going to take a miracle' to get Democrats 'back in contention'

  How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers

  Colorado governor credits easy re-election due to 'solving problems'

11th Hour

Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

04:16

NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022

