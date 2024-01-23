IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch

    11:34
  • Now Playing

    “Trump wants to control the narrative desperately”: Carroll's damages trial against Trump postponed

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    'You can squint and see how Haley could win': Countdown to New Hampshire Primary

    11:20

  • ‘Trump was a middle finger to the system’: The Nightcap’s Max Rose on Trump’s appeal

    13:25

  • The Nightcap: Right-wing media vs. Taylor Swift

    07:51

  • An award-winning fiddler's remarkable story

    05:30

  • 'We're going in the right direction': U.S. economy defies expectations

    06:56

  • ‘The win needs to be for the American people’: GOP tension grows over border deal

    06:58

  • Moms for Liberty activists launch taxpayer-funded charter school in South Carolina

    04:33

  • 'He always has to have the last word': Trump almost kicked out of court

    08:51

  • 'Beginning of Trump's end': Reed Galen on Trump's Iowa win

    06:34

  • ‘Court appearances are politically useful’: Trump in court again for civil damages trial

    10:12

  • Hero Iowa Principal dies after protecting students from school shooter

    01:30

  • ‘[DeSantis is] betting on criminal cases and cholesterol’: The GOP presidential race

    09:51

  • One-on-one: Capt. Sully marks 15 years since ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ 

    06:17

  • ‘They were having a kids' table argument’: The GOP race ahead of Iowa caucuses

    08:22

  • ‘They’re attempting to argue no harm no foul’: Clues of Trump’s defense in classified docs case

    09:10

  • 'What is Disney standing for?': Aaron Rodgers back on Pat McAfee show

    06:41

  • 'We've never seen anything like this': Trump's courtroom speech

    10:45

  • 'Part of the American dream': The conversation behind paying college athletes

    04:40

11th Hour

“Trump wants to control the narrative desperately”: Carroll's damages trial against Trump postponed

03:22

Trump continues to defame E. Jean Carroll despite already being found liable for sexual assault. Trump’s defamation trial is postponed, and his former lawyer Joe Tacopina talks about leaving the legal team. Kristy Greenberg breaks down what it all means. Jan. 23, 2024

  • First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch

    11:34
  • Now Playing

    “Trump wants to control the narrative desperately”: Carroll's damages trial against Trump postponed

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    'You can squint and see how Haley could win': Countdown to New Hampshire Primary

    11:20

  • ‘Trump was a middle finger to the system’: The Nightcap’s Max Rose on Trump’s appeal

    13:25

  • The Nightcap: Right-wing media vs. Taylor Swift

    07:51

  • An award-winning fiddler's remarkable story

    05:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All