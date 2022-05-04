IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The future of abortion rights

    10:32

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on leaked SCOTUS opinion

    07:08

  • Washington's nerd prom is back

    03:40

  • Ukraine’s refugee crisis worsens

    04:26

  • New trove of Meadows texts released

    02:35

  • Exclusive interview with Wall Street’s top cop

    05:46

  • Capitol riot probe hearings

    02:27

  • The Last Thing: The power of words

    01:22

  • Report: Trump admin. bends rules for problematic trucking company

    05:57

  • McCarthy maintains GOP support

    03:28

  • The Last Thing: Boeing’s bad deal

    02:07

  • Exclusive interview with Dmytro Firtash

    05:59

  • Biden flips switch on Trump lightbulb plan

    02:09

  • Poland’s refugee crisis

    05:33

  • New audio released of McCarthy after 1/6

    03:48

  • Elon Musk buys Twitter

    07:43

  • The Last Thing: The best of humanity

    05:16

  • New Mark Meadows messages released

    02:29

  • Pivotal French election

    04:56

  • Controversies on Capitol Hill

    04:12

11th Hour

Draft abortion ruling sparks protests

04:03

Protests erupt across the U.S. after a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court appears ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. It comes as Chief Justice John Roberts confirms the authenticity of the draft and orders an investigation into the source of the leak.May 4, 2022

