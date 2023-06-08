Dr. Joseph Lee: You don’t get second chances with fentanyl

- Now Playing
Dr. Joseph Lee: You don’t get second chances with fentanyl06:34
- UP NEXT
Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets East Coast06:41
Fmr. Trump aide testifies before classified documents grand jury02:34
Corporate America navigates Pride backlash08:08
PGA Tour merges with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf07:22
Apple unveils $3,500 AR headset05:36
The Last Thing: Hail to the Chiefs02:27
Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs07:07
Friday Nightcap: Bipartisanship saves U.S. from historic default12:36
The Last Thing: Pride02:39
One-on-one with Bruce Feiler05:03
Senate passes debt limit bill04:53
Experts warn AI could lead to human ‘extinction’05:33
Report: Trump caught on tape discussing classified document he kept06:07
Sen. Chris Murphy: Debt deal 'is not an accomplishment'10:57
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence08:04
Independent group 'No Labels' could field third-party candidate in 202408:13
Debt ceiling deal clears first hurdle in GOP-led House03:25
Immigrant workers in Florida brace for changes as new state law takes effect in July02:15
The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource02:32
- Now Playing
Dr. Joseph Lee: You don’t get second chances with fentanyl06:34
- UP NEXT
Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets East Coast06:41
Fmr. Trump aide testifies before classified documents grand jury02:34
Corporate America navigates Pride backlash08:08
PGA Tour merges with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf07:22
Apple unveils $3,500 AR headset05:36
Play All