IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses

    01:59

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: The Rockefeller Tree Lighting

    01:36

  • Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

    04:34

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • The Last Thing: Giving Newsday

    01:56

  • Nikki Haley endorsed by Charles Koch-backed political network

    07:54

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03

  • Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

11th Hour

Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

02:34

A New York appeals court reinstated the gag order in Trump’s $250 million New York civil fraud trial. The order prevents Trump from commenting on court employees handling the case. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the court to rule on the gag order in the federal election case. Dec. 1, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Jumbo shrimp losses

    01:59

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: The Rockefeller Tree Lighting

    01:36

  • Trump’s idea of the economy vs. the reality

    04:34

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All