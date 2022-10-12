IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DOJ urges SCOTUS not to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case

    GOP lawmakers slammed for racist rhetoric at rallies

  • Trump lawyer speaks with Mar-a-Lago investigators

  • One-on-One with Scott Galloway

  • New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal 

  • The Last Thing: Political predictions from Springfield

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

  • Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

  • Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

  • New legal setback for Trump

  • The Last Thing: Remembering the coal miner's daughter

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

  • Trump takes Mar-a-Lago case to SCOTUS

  • New information in welfare scheme linked to Brett Favre

  • Trump’s lawyer refused his request to say all documents returned

  • Recap of the week

  • January 6th Cmte. reveals more about next hearing

  • The Last Thing: Look for the helpers

  • Florida faces insurance crisis

  • Jan. 6th cmte. questions Ginni Thomas

11th Hour

DOJ urges SCOTUS not to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case

The Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to reject Trump’s appeal in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. It comes as we learn more about the former president’s move from the White House to Florida. Plus, new reporting shows the Secret Service has given the Jan. 6th committee more than a million electronic communications.Oct. 12, 2022

Play All