DOJ taps veteran prosecutor to investigate oligarchs
05:55
The Department of Justice has chosen a veteran U.S. prosecutor to lead a new federal task force dedicated to seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs. NBC’s Tom Winter has the exclusive interview with Andrew Adams.March 16, 2022
