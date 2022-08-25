IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

03:53

A newly released, unredacted memo details the Justice Department’s rationale for not charging Trump after the Mueller report. Meantime, the DOJ has until Thursday at noon to submit proposed redactions to the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. Aug. 25, 2022

