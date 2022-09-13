IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

DOJ issues 40 subpoenas in one week in Jan. 6 probe

02:43

The Justice Department subpoenaed about 40 people and seized two phones related to the actions of Donald Trump, his allies and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Meantime, new reporting reveals the Senate Judiciary committee plans to investigate whether Trump meddled in the U.S. attorney’s office in New York.Sept. 13, 2022

