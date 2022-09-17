IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

DOJ files appeal in Trump docs case

01:48

The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that blocked its access to classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Meantime, Judge Dearie makes his first move as special master.Sept. 17, 2022

