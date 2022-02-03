Division grows within GOP over Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, conflict is also brewing within the Republican Party. It comes as Sen. Josh Hawley is calling on President Biden to drop support for Ukraine’s membership into NATO. Eugene Robinson and Bill Kristol weigh in.
