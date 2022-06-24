IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation in 65-33 vote

    03:51

  • Kinzinger: Stand for truth & reject the lies

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Divergent steps on guns in America

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s pressure campaign on DOJ officials

    05:54

  • The Last Thing: Helping the helpers

    02:16

  • Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?

    06:58

  • Preview of 1/6 committee’s final June hearing

    03:13

  • Jan. 6th Committee witnesses testify about threats and intimidation

    08:21

  • Jan. 6th Committee focuses on the pressure on states

    09:16

  • Doubt casted on Uvalde Police response

    05:32

  • Ben Stiller meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    03:14

  • Trump’s pressure campaign on states

    03:39

  • Marking the Juneteenth holiday

    07:33

  • The Last Thing: A long journey

    02:01

  • The Jan. 6th committee’s next moves

    03:23

  • 1/6 cmte. pursues Ginni Thomas interview

    06:10

  • The Last Thing: The famous escalator

    02:04

  • Pressure on Pence focus of third 1/6 hearing

    08:18

  • The Last Thing: Keeping kids healthy

    02:20

  • Follow the money: Trump’s fundraising trail

    06:57

11th Hour

Divergent steps on guns in America

03:47

Hours after the Supreme Court struck down New York’s law restricting the carrying of concealed guns, the Senate passed the most sweeping gun safety bill in decades. Ryan Busse breaks down the contrasting moves.June 24, 2022

  • Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation in 65-33 vote

    03:51

  • Kinzinger: Stand for truth & reject the lies

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Divergent steps on guns in America

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s pressure campaign on DOJ officials

    05:54

  • The Last Thing: Helping the helpers

    02:16

  • Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?

    06:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All