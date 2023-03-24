DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments

- Now Playing
DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments08:16
- UP NEXT
DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans02:17
Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine06:29
DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine04:06
Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia06:36
John Kirby: Putin needs Xi because he's running out of ammunition10:09
Ian Bremmer: Russia will lose on the global stage even if Ukraine gets its territory back10:02
Kirby on Xi's Putin visit: 'Continuing to support the Russian narrative about this war'05:55
China role of Russia, Ukraine 'peacekeeper' eyed with skepticism06:42
Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’06:57
Poland to provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets05:37
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin04:01
UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says07:37
Eric Schmidt: The war in Ukraine is the first broadband war07:19
DeSantis faces backlash over Ukraine comments03:46
U.S. releases video showing Russian fighter jet intercepting American drone over Black Sea01:14
State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’11:51
Sen. Coons calls collision 'yet another incident of Russian irresponsibility'08:52
Murphy: I worry DeSantis' support for Putin part of broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy11:04
Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone06:15
- Now Playing
DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments08:16
- UP NEXT
DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans02:17
Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine06:29
DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine04:06
Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia06:36
John Kirby: Putin needs Xi because he's running out of ammunition10:09
Play All