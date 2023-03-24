IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments

    08:16
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans

    02:17

  • Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine

    06:29

  • DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine

    04:06

  • Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

    06:36

  • John Kirby: Putin needs Xi because he's running out of ammunition

    10:09

  • Ian Bremmer: Russia will lose on the global stage even if Ukraine gets its territory back

    10:02

  • Kirby on Xi's Putin visit: 'Continuing to support the Russian narrative about this war'

    05:55

  • China role of Russia, Ukraine 'peacekeeper' eyed with skepticism

    06:42

  • Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

    06:57

  • Poland to provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets

    05:37

  • International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin

    04:01

  • UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

    07:37

  • Eric Schmidt: The war in Ukraine is the first broadband war

    07:19

  • DeSantis faces backlash over Ukraine comments

    03:46

  • U.S. releases video showing Russian fighter jet intercepting American drone over Black Sea

    01:14

  • State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

    11:51

  • Sen. Coons calls collision 'yet another incident of Russian irresponsibility'

    08:52

  • Murphy: I worry DeSantis' support for Putin part of broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy

    11:04

  • Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone

    06:15

11th Hour

DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments

08:16

After facing backlash, Gov. Ron DeSantis changed his tune on the war in Ukraine and called Putin a “war criminal” in a new interview. Juanita Tolliver and Stuart Stevens talk about his lackluster polling, the flip-flops and his time at Guantanamo Bay as he contemplates a 2024 run.March 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments

    08:16
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans

    02:17

  • Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine

    06:29

  • DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine

    04:06

  • Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

    06:36

  • John Kirby: Putin needs Xi because he's running out of ammunition

    10:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All