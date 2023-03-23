IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    DeSantis sharpens criticism of Trump in new interview

    08:35
    Report: Trump lawyer must turn over evidence, court rules

    01:38

  The Last Thing: Our Nation's Cultural Legacy

    02:41

  Trump legal troubles cast shadow over GOP retreat

    08:14

  Trump prepares for possible indictment

    02:35

  The Last Thing: You are not alone

    03:22

  GOP rallies to defend Trump

    08:09

  Manhattan grand jury hears from Trump witness

    02:58

  One-on-One with Jinkx Monsoon

    11:45

  Preparations underway for possible Trump indictment

    02:29

  The Last Thing: Going for woke

    02:34

  Bipartisan resistance on new banking regulations

    08:19

  First Republic Bank gets lifeline from biggest U.S. banks

    01:45

  The Last Thing: 'Hunger is a relative term'

    01:52

  Texas judge hears abortion pill case

    06:19

  Trump hush money probe appears to enter final stages

    01:48

  The Last Thing: Baking a difference

    03:38

  Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone

    06:15

  DOJ, SEC investigate Silicon Valley Bank meltdown

    01:48

11th Hour

DeSantis sharpens criticism of Trump in new interview

08:35

Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to differentiate himself from former President Trump in a new interview. But recent polls suggest he has more work to do as he continues to lean into culture wars. Julian Castro and Tim Miller weigh in.March 23, 2023

    Report: Trump lawyer must turn over evidence, court rules

