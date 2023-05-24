IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy: “Bakhmut is only in our hearts”

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis expected to announce 2024 bid on Twitter

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trial date set in Trump hush-money case

    02:21

  • How a fake image of a Pentagon explosion went viral

    05:36

  • Story of migrants displacing homeless veterans was false

    06:31

  • Biden-McCarthy meeting 'productive' as default looms

    02:44

  • One-on-One with Rainn Wilson

    07:05

  • Friday Nightcap: Debt, DeSantis & Disney

    16:03

  • The Last Thing: ‘Everyone has a responsibility to do good’

    02:17

  • U.S. prosecutors link Chinese chemical firm to fentanyl crisis

    05:06

  • Frank Figliuzzi calls GOP-led weaponization hearing a ‘sad spectacle’

    06:31

  • The Last Thing: The Titanic will go on

    02:19

  • Biden and McCarthy agree to meet directly on debt limit

    07:53

  • Appeals court appears likely to limit access to abortion pill

    02:36

  • One-on-one with Kenny 'the Jet' Smith

    06:58

  • Elon Musk defends controversial tweets

    06:57

  • Biden and congressional leaders meet again on debt limit

    09:49

  • One-on-one with Chasten Buttigieg

    06:16

  • OpenAI CEO to testify at Senate hearing

    06:31

11th Hour

DeSantis expected to announce 2024 bid on Twitter

08:38

Elon Musk is expected to join for the announcement, although the Twitter owner made clear this was not an endorsement. Basil Smikle and Shermichael Singleton break it down.May 24, 2023

  • Zelenskyy: “Bakhmut is only in our hearts”

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis expected to announce 2024 bid on Twitter

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    Trial date set in Trump hush-money case

    02:21

  • How a fake image of a Pentagon explosion went viral

    05:36

  • Story of migrants displacing homeless veterans was false

    06:31

  • Biden-McCarthy meeting 'productive' as default looms

    02:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All