    Depth of pandemic-related fraud

11th Hour

Depth of pandemic-related fraud

05:54

This month marks two years since the CDC started recommending masks, which triggered a frenzy to get medical-grade masks to people across the nation. ProPublica reporter, David McSwane, gives an in-depth look at how some took advantage of the desperate need for PPE. April 14, 2022

    Depth of pandemic-related fraud

