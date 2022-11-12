IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dems win big in Michigan

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down the FTX collapse

    05:18

  • Democrats one seat away from Senate control

    05:55

  • The Last Thing: Childhood dreams unlocked

    02:03

  • Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race

    06:47

  • Young voters boost Dems in midterms

    09:12

  • The Last Thing: The blood moon eclipse

    02:13

  • The state of democracy

    08:15

  • Midterm election eve

    03:58

  • The Last Thing: Midterm fact check

    03:01

  • One-on-one with Gov. Hochul

    11:31

  • Four days to go

    03:46

  • The Last Thing: Brittney Griner’s perseverance

    02:04

  • Twitter layoffs to begin tomorrow

    07:13

  • Economy driving voters to the polls

    09:27

  • Officials worry about voter intimidation

    03:44

  • Threats against lawmakers rise

    07:59

  • Biden says democracy is on the ballot

    06:01

  • Polling young voters

    06:10

  • Suspect in Pelosi attack appears in state court

    04:09

11th Hour

Dems win big in Michigan

08:47

In a historic power shift, Michigan Democrats take control of the state House and Senate. The win has Republicans rethinking Trump-picked candidates. Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow and Matthew Dowd weigh in.Nov. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Dems win big in Michigan

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down the FTX collapse

    05:18

  • Democrats one seat away from Senate control

    05:55

  • The Last Thing: Childhood dreams unlocked

    02:03

  • Rep. Katie Porter on uncalled House race

    06:47

  • Young voters boost Dems in midterms

    09:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All