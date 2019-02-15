11th Hour

Dems blast Trump's plan to declare a national emergency for border funds

05:47

The White House says Trump will sign a compromise funding deal while also declaring a national emergency for more border wall funds. We discuss the political battle ahead with Toluse Olorunnipa and Kelsey Snell.Feb. 15, 2019

