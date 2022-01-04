As we near the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, there’s still a very clear and present threat to our Democracy. We discuss with Donna Edwards and Matthew Dowd.Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Democrats warn of threat to Democracy
05:33
UP NEXT
Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida
07:23
'This is it': Swalwell warns 2022 could be last election if GOP wins majority
06:37
Smashmouth politics: Dems prep to dismantle McConnell obstruction
04:31
Trump family tension: Ivanka, Don Jr. hit with subpoenas
09:18
Jennifer Palmieri: Biden's State of the Union is 'where my focus would be'