Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

In a rare Friday session, Senate Democrats made a final plea for voting rights legislation before forcing another vote on the bill, likely next week. It comes as Biden heads to Atlanta Tuesday to deliver a speech on voting rights. And Democrats pull out all the stops to get Sen. Manchin to lean their way. Don Calloway and Tim Miller join.
