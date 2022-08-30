IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Economic impact of limiting abortion access

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Democrats test more aggressive strategy

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ completes review of Mar-a-Lago docs

    02:45

  • The Last Thing: Return to the moon

    02:20

  • Beschloss: We have never seen anything close to this from any President

    05:32

  • Redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

    03:58

  • Roe reversal drives women to polls

    10:15

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

    05:36

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    03:53

  • The Last Thing: Fifth rock from the sun

    02:29

  • How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election

    02:12

  • Natl. Archives releases letter sent to Trump lawyers

    01:49

  • The Last Thing: In Fauci We Trust

    03:55

  • Migrant surge strains NYC, D.C. resources

    05:16

  • Trump files lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago search

    04:07

  • The “female factor” at the ballot box

    07:20

  • Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement

    03:40

  • Children’s hospital barraged with threats

    06:03

  • Judge inclined to unseal portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    04:17

11th Hour

Democrats test more aggressive strategy

07:00

Republicans, who had their PPP loans forgiven, criticized Pres. Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement. So the White House called them out on Twitter. Sam Stein and A.B. Stoddard break down the shift in strategy from Democrats.Aug. 30, 2022

  • Economic impact of limiting abortion access

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Democrats test more aggressive strategy

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ completes review of Mar-a-Lago docs

    02:45

  • The Last Thing: Return to the moon

    02:20

  • Beschloss: We have never seen anything close to this from any President

    05:32

  • Redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

    03:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All