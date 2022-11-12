Democrats one seat away from Senate control

Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again03:48
Dems win big in Michigan08:47
- Now Playing
Democrats one seat away from Senate control05:55
- UP NEXT
Small margin of control set to shake up Congress05:44
NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State06:22
NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election07:31
GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’02:21
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive05:09
Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged04:58
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects00:50
GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses12:36
AZ voting machine problems fuel right-wing election misinformation06:40
Lauren Leader: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats04:15
Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues05:59
Who could take Rep. McCarthy's speaker role if GOP wins House?05:41
How Warnock became Georgia's last Democrat standing07:30
McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker02:30
If not for millennials and Gen Z'ers, it would have been a red wave, says pollster07:03
Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state05:40
Maggie Hassan: We put together a strong grassroots campaign03:24
Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again03:48
Dems win big in Michigan08:47
- Now Playing
Democrats one seat away from Senate control05:55
- UP NEXT
Small margin of control set to shake up Congress05:44
NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State06:22
NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election07:31
Play All