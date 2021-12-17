IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democrats frustrated over Build Back Better delay

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Covid cases rising as Omicron spreads across U.S.

    04:13

  • CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly

    09:01

  • Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows

    04:15

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Omicron is like a fast-moving freight train

    06:20

  • House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    10:27

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths, 50 million cases

    07:15

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt

    07:42

  • Until we meet again

    03:31

  • The state of American democracy

    06:02

  • Jan. 6 committee pushes ahead despite defiant witnesses

    07:07

  • Aaron Sorkin on his new movie “Being The Ricardos”

    05:18

  • Mark Meadows sues the Jan. 6 committee

    04:31

  • U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million

    06:44

  • Mark Meadows backs out of interview with Jan. 6 Committee

    06:17

  • U.S. Covid-19 cases increasing again

    06:20

  • 11 months since the Jan. 6 insurrection

    04:48

  • Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy

    04:36

  • CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant

    05:00

  • Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.

    05:24

11th Hour

Democrats frustrated over Build Back Better delay

06:08

President Biden believes he can “bridge differences” with Sen. Manchin on the Build Back Better bill and Progressive Democrats call on the Senate to stay in session until the bill passes. We discuss with Eugene Robinson and Bill Kristol.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Democrats frustrated over Build Back Better delay

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Covid cases rising as Omicron spreads across U.S.

    04:13

  • CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly

    09:01

  • Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows

    04:15

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Omicron is like a fast-moving freight train

    06:20

  • House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    10:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All