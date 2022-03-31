IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Connecticut judge holds Alex Jones in contempt after failure to show for depositions

    03:10

  • U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine

    04:17

  • For facts sake: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill

    08:00

  • FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says

    07:56

  • Warren: Justice Thomas must recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    09:15

  • Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

    03:14

  • Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines

    08:40

  • Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate

    09:00

  • How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy

    05:25

  • Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia

    01:49

  • Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican

    05:40

  • Sen. Padilla on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: "She deserves better"

    07:41

  • Ginni Thomas actively tried to install losing candidate as president legal expert says

    07:58

  • Texts show wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged election overthrow to Mark Meadows

    07:46

  • Bill Clinton: Madeleine Albright represented the best of America

    13:02

  • Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply

    11:20

  • Madeleine Albright, first woman secretary of state, dies at 84

    03:07

  • Sen. Graham says he hopes child porn offenders get enhanced sentence in direct address

    02:32

  • Why WH must think on 'multiple levels' about war in Ukraine

    08:15

  • Judge Jackson breaks down differences between trial, appellate court judge duties

    04:37

11th Hour

Democracy then & now

10:02

As democracies are threatened around the world, there’s a new focus on the people behind the founding of democracy in America. Award-winning filmmaker @KenBurns discusses his new documentary on Benjamin Franklin.March 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Connecticut judge holds Alex Jones in contempt after failure to show for depositions

    03:10

  • U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine

    04:17

  • For facts sake: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill

    08:00

  • FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says

    07:56

  • Warren: Justice Thomas must recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    09:15

  • Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

    03:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All