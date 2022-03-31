Democracy then & now

As democracies are threatened around the world, there’s a new focus on the people behind the founding of democracy in America. Award-winning filmmaker @KenBurns discusses his new documentary on Benjamin Franklin.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Connecticut judge holds Alex Jones in contempt after failure to show for depositions
03:10
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine
04:17
For facts sake: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill
08:00
FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says
07:56
Warren: Justice Thomas must recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases
09:15
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century