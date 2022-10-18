IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democracy & more on the 2022 ballot

    09:25
  • UP NEXT

    Report: Trump’s Secret Service grift

    04:28

  • Warnock, Walker square off in GA Senate debate

    07:45

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6th subpoena

    03:57

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    04:02

  • Trump legal troubles mount

    04:54

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    07:17

  • The Last Thing: Help is on the way

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook families react to nearly $1B verdict

    06:41

  • Last Jan. 6 hearing before midterms

    03:09

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Angela Lansbury

    02:34

  • One-on-one with Emily Amick

    04:49

  • DOJ urges SCOTUS not to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case

    02:00

  • GOP lawmakers slammed for racist rhetoric at rallies

    09:14

  • Trump lawyer speaks with Mar-a-Lago investigators

    02:26

  • One-on-One with Scott Galloway

    14:47

  • New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal 

    03:31

  • The Last Thing: Political predictions from Springfield

    02:42

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

    05:53

  • Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

    05:55

11th Hour

Democracy & more on the 2022 ballot

09:25

While democracy is on the ballot next month, new polling shows the economy and inflation are top of mind. Juanita Tolliver and Tim Miller help us look deeper into the minds of voters.Oct. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democracy & more on the 2022 ballot

    09:25
  • UP NEXT

    Report: Trump’s Secret Service grift

    04:28

  • Warnock, Walker square off in GA Senate debate

    07:45

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6th subpoena

    03:57

  • The Last Thing: Democracy on the line

    04:02

  • Trump legal troubles mount

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All