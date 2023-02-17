IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dangers of whitewashing Jan. 6th

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: Pence is trying Trump's delay strategy in subpoena fight

    06:33

  • Joe: Now Pence is claiming privilege that he can't tell the truth about Jan. 6?

    06:40

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46

  • Report: Mark Meadows subpoenaed in 1/6 probe

    02:12

  • Report: Mark Meadows subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel in Jan. 6 probe

    05:26

  • 'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07

  • Pence plans to challenge subpoena

    01:37

  • ‘It shouldn’t take a subpoena’: Pence slammed for not briefing legal authorities regarding Jan. 6

    04:14

  • Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

    06:29

  • Lawrence: Trump special counsel suspects criminal conduct by Trump's lawyer

    08:24

  • ‘Un-American’: Katyal shreds ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman as Jan. 6 probe intensifies

    11:33

  • Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

  • Legal expert: I’m sure Pence knew part of Jan. 6 plot was to stop electoral count

    12:00

  • Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena

    06:04

  • Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’

    11:55

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously

    10:39

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Pence subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel

    03:48

11th Hour

Dangers of whitewashing Jan. 6th

07:03

With an eye on 2024, former President Trump is again trying to whitewash what happened on January 6th. It comes as the Georgia grand jury report reinforces that there was no widespread election fraud. Historian Jon Meacham explains why we can’t lose sight of how close we came to a coup and the driving force behind it.Feb. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Dangers of whitewashing Jan. 6th

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: Pence is trying Trump's delay strategy in subpoena fight

    06:33

  • Joe: Now Pence is claiming privilege that he can't tell the truth about Jan. 6?

    06:40

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46

  • Report: Mark Meadows subpoenaed in 1/6 probe

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All