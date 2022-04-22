IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ appeals travel mask mandate

    06:19

  • Ukraine’s tiny hero

    01:25

  • Mariupol’s last stand

    02:49

  • Next moves for mask mandates

    05:44

  • Russia declares new phase of war

    03:14

  • Making moves ahead of the midterms

    07:45

  • Battle of Donbas begins

    02:59

  • White House Easter Egg Roll

    03:03

  • Covid cases rise as distrust in government grows

    08:20

  • Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

    01:26

  • The Last Thing: No one goes hungry

    02:26

  • Congressional stock ban push

    06:39

  • Abbott’s border politics

    02:29

  • Russian warship sinks

    02:24

  • Puppy pulled from rubble in Ukraine

    00:55

  • Depth of pandemic-related fraud

    05:54

  • More military aid for Ukraine

    01:54

  • NYC subway safety after shooting

    05:25

  • John Lennon’s son sings “Imagine”

    01:32

  • Person of interest named in NYC subway shooting

    02:25

11th Hour

Dangers of disinformation

05:35

Former President Obama is sounding the alarm on the spread of disinformation online and how it’s harming American democracy. Clint Watts weighs in on the problem.April 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    DOJ appeals travel mask mandate

    06:19

  • Ukraine’s tiny hero

    01:25

  • Mariupol’s last stand

    02:49

  • Next moves for mask mandates

    05:44

  • Russia declares new phase of war

    03:14

  • Making moves ahead of the midterms

    07:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All