    DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants

11th Hour

DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed a March 4th trial date in the Georgia election case – just one day before Super Tuesday. Meantime, a judge says he will hear Mark Meadows' request to move the case to federal court. Plus, a Texas woman is arrested after threatening the judge overseeing Trump's federal election case. It comes as Trump supporters post the names and addresses of the Georgia grand jurors who indicted him. Aug. 17, 2023

    DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants

