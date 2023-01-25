IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe

02:45

As a judge considers whether to release the grand jury report on the Trump election probe in Georgia, the DA suggests indictment decisions are “imminent.” Meantime, classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. And Speaker McCarthy formally blocks Reps. Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the House Intel committee.Jan. 25, 2023

