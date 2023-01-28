IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Culture of policing in America

06:01

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis called the approach to Tyre Nichols’ arrest “over the top.” And law enforcement around the country are in agreeance. Tracie Keesee and Joanna Schwartz talk about what this does to policing in America and the broken culture of it all.Jan. 28, 2023

