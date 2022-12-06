IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Critical week for SCOTUS

06:09

The Supreme Court hears a First Amendment case pitting LGBTQ rights against religious freedom. Days later, Justices are expected to weigh a state’s power over federal elections. MSNBC’s law and politics analyst, Dahlia Lithwich breaks down this critical week for the Supreme Court.Dec. 6, 2022

