    Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

    The effect redistricting has on your vote

  • The Last Thing: Trolling Dr. Oz

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service

  • More fallout from Uvalde shooting video

  • The Last Thing: Love beats hate

  • Pres. Biden’s high stakes trip to Saudi Arabia

  • Watchdog: Secret Service deletes Jan. 6 texts

  • America’s decades-long opioid crisis

  • Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

  • The Last Thing: Elon Musk’s missed opportunity

  • Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

  • One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

  • The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

  • Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

  • 1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

  • Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

  • The Last Thing: The race to save the sequoias

11th Hour

Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

As the Jan. 6th committee prepares for its primetime hearing on Thursday, we learn two former Trump White House officials will be key witnesses. It comes as the panel hopes to get its hands on the deleted Secret Service text messages as early as Tuesday. Plus, Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial begins. And another Trump ally, Rep. Jody Hice, gets subpoenaed in Georgia’s 2020 election investigation.July 19, 2022

