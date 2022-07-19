Critical week for Jan. 6th committee

As the Jan. 6th committee prepares for its primetime hearing on Thursday, we learn two former Trump White House officials will be key witnesses. It comes as the panel hopes to get its hands on the deleted Secret Service text messages as early as Tuesday. Plus, Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial begins. And another Trump ally, Rep. Jody Hice, gets subpoenaed in Georgia’s 2020 election investigation.July 19, 2022