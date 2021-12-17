Covid cases rising as Omicron spreads across U.S.

President Biden told Americans today that Omicron is here and vaccines are the only protection. And the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas a retired colonel who shared plan to overturn the 2020 election. Dec. 17, 2021
