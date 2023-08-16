IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Legal deep dive on Trump's fourth indictment

    07:05
    Countdown begins for Trump, 18 co-defendants to surrender

    01:59
    Friday Nightcap: This week's MVPs

    05:09

  Friday Nightcap: Hollywood strike stalemate

    07:08

  The Last Thing: Maui Strong

    02:58

  Report: Justice Thomas accepted 38 vacations from billionaires

    06:12

  Crucial hearing in DOJ election interference case

    02:29

  A one-on-one conversation with CEO of General Motors Mary Barra

    09:05

  FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg

    06:39

  Special Counsel executes search warrant of Trump's Twitter in DOJ's election interference case.

    03:51

  Breaking down big moves in tech

    09:45

  Voters reject Ohio Issue 1 in special election

    07:26

  Judge sets hearing on DOJ's protective order

    02:55

  The Last Thing: She's that girl

    02:01

  Ohio special election may determine future of abortion

    06:23

  Trump lawyers, DOJ at odds over election case evidence

    03:50

  Lizzo denies allegations in former dancers' lawsuit

    07:06

  Prosecutors cite Trump post in protective order request

    03:08

  GOP relies on "whataboutism" defense amid indictment

    08:29

  Sgt. Gonell reacts to Trump indictment

    06:28

Countdown begins for Trump, 18 co-defendants to surrender

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis set an August 25th deadline for Trump and 18 others to voluntarily surrender in the state’s 2020 election case. It comes as we learn they’ll all be booked at the Fulton County Jail. Meantime, Mark Meadows becomes the first of the co-defendants to seek to move the case to federal court.Aug. 16, 2023

