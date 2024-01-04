IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "This is an election about whether we will continue to be a democracy": Contrasting campaign messaging from Biden and Trump on as 2024 gets underway

    12:10
    Controversy continues after the resignation of Harvard’s President Claudine Gay

    05:16
    Ohio woman criminally charged after a miscarriage

    07:03

  • 'Harvard won’t be the last place affected': Harvard President resigns

    08:23

  • 'These are strong cases on the evidence': Defendant Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail

    10:42

  • ‘The complete and utter collapse of a candidate’: Ad spending shake-up from pro-DeSantis super PAC

    06:58

  • 'There's a double standard here': Supreme Court denies fast-tracking Trump’s immunity case

    12:02

  • ‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage

    07:02

  • ‘This presidential election is serious’: No Labels floats possible ‘coalition government’

    06:42

  • ‘Incredible damning evidence, if true’: New bombshell report on Trump’s efforts not to certify 2020 vote

    02:53

  • “Cultural, political, tribal flashpoints have replaced…what is your theology”: Tim Alberta on the war for the soul of American Christianity

    07:32

  • "If there's no credibility...we don't have a working democracy": U.S. Supreme Court to play pivotal role in 2024 election

    04:57

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition tech

    04:30

  • 'A masterful decision': Conservative scholar says Colorado decision will stand the test of time

    06:22

  • 'A War of Ideals': The culture wars entering U.S. classrooms

    09:30

  • The Last Thing: Honoring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

    02:36

  • Psychologist talks unlocking your full potential

    07:16

  • Report: Justice Clarence Thomas pushed for higher salary, speaking fees

    05:43

  • 'Echoing' fascists: The rising alarm in Donald Trump’s rhetoric

    02:51

  • 'The Big Fail': Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic

    10:45

11th Hour

Controversy continues after the resignation of Harvard’s President Claudine Gay

05:16

The Harvard community is reeling in the wake of President Claudine Gay’s resignation. Now the student newspaper’s editorial board is weighing in on what the university needs to learn from her tenure. Tommy Barone, co-chair of Harvard Crimson Editorial Board joins to discuss.Jan. 4, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

