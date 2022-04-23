Controversies on Capitol Hill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Newly released audio captured Rep. Kevin McCarthy telling GOP lawmakers former Pres. Trump acknowledged that he bore “some responsibility” for what happened on Jan. 6th. Meantime, Rep. Jamie Raskin says the upcoming 1/6 hearings will “really blow the roof off the House.” Plus, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can’t remember if she urged Trump to impose martial law in a court hearing determining whether she can run for reelection.April 23, 2022

