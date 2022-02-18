IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Controversial Russian skater's stunning loss

11th Hour

Controversial Russian skater’s stunning loss

The Russian figure skater at the center of a doping scandal ended her time at the Olympics in tears. Kamila Valieva, 15, landed in fourth place after a routine riddled with falls and stumbles. Ashely Wagner and Jackie Wong weigh in.Feb. 18, 2022

    Controversial Russian skater’s stunning loss

