The Russian figure skater at the center of a doping scandal ended her time at the Olympics in tears. Kamila Valieva, 15, landed in fourth place after a routine riddled with falls and stumbles. Ashely Wagner and Jackie Wong weigh in.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Controversial Russian skater’s stunning loss
08:36
UP NEXT
Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case
04:30
San Francisco voters oust school board members
05:05
Trump WH visitor logs turned over
03:39
1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'
05:20
Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis