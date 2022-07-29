IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Congressional stock trading ban picks up steam

06:39

New reporting reveals a proposal is in the works to ban lawmakers, their spouses and senior staff from trading stocks. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who’s already been leading a bipartisan effort in the House, shares what she knows about the proposal.July 29, 2022

