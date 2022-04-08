IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Congressional stock trading

06:20

After renewed calls, a House committee held a hearing examining proposals that would prohibit lawmakers from trading stocks. Dave Levinthal weighs in on why it has backing from voters on both sides of the aisle.April 8, 2022

