IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • New House speaker visits former President Trump in Florida

    08:48

  • Israeli government approves deal to release some hostages held in Gaza

    03:12

  • The Last Thing: Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    02:45

  • The dangerous rhetoric of Donald Trump

    08:56

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Week in Review with a presidential historian

    07:01

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

  • A special sendoff to the 11th Hour’s executive producer

    01:17

  • The Last Thing: 'Do it for Lewiston'

    00:44

  • Whistleblower warns about risks teens face on social media

    08:14

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

  • The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki

    02:53

  • Sen. Manchin says he’d 'absolutely' consider presidential run

    06:18

11th Hour

Congress back from Thanksgiving break

07:51

After a holiday recess, Congress is back in session with a lot of work to do, including sending aid to Israel and Ukraine and a possible expulsion vote for Rep. George Santos (R-NY). Stuart Stevens and Basil Smikle join to discuss what’s ahead.Nov. 28, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Be true to yourself

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Congress back from Thanksgiving break

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • The Israeli government says no hostages will be released before Friday

    03:26

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All